'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Cardiff City win - including one 9 and three 8s
Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium – but who stood out for T9ony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST
Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.
After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Black Cats players against Cardiff:
Page 1 of 4