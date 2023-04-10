News you can trust since 1873
Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Cardiff City.Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against Cardiff City.
'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Cardiff City win - including one 9 and three 8s

Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium – but who stood out for T9ony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:12 BST

Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Black Cats players against Cardiff:

Didn’t have many saves to make but defended his box really well against a direct opponent. 7

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Excellent in the first half, thriving in the wing back role he enjoyed earlier in the season. Cardiff put him under more pressure in the second half but he dug in and got through. Energy and tenacity excellent. 7

2. Lynden Gooch - 7

Smart move from Mowbray to move him into the heart of defence against a physical front two. Won so many of his headers and swept up well, an excellent display. 8

3. Trai Hume - 8

Headed countless balls away and though it got a little nervy late on, he fully deserved his clean sheet. 8

4. Danny Batth - 8

