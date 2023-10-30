News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts' father posts cheeky jibe at Norwich City after Sunderland win

The Sunderland attacking midfielder spent time at Carrow Road on loan back in 2020.

By James Copley
Published 30th Oct 2023, 16:30 GMT- 2 min read
Patrick Roberts' father posted a cheeky social media jibe at Norwich City following last weekend's game.

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday at the Stadium of Light with Roberts starting on the right-hand side of Tony Mowbray's attack.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up.

Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.

Roberts was sent on loan to Norwich City while at Manchester City during the 2019-20 season but made just four appearances in all competitions at Carrow Road.

Norwich suffered relegation to the Championship at the end of that season, finishing 20th in the top flight, with several players including Roberts coming in for criticism from fans of the club.

After the game, Roberts' father, Neil Roberts, posted on Twitter: "Always nice to show a previous employer your (sic) not too bad at your job."

The Black Cats are next in action against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship this coming Saturday.

Mowbray has been boosted by the news that centre-back Dan Ballard will be available for the clash after fears the defender had picked up a fifth yellow card of the season against Norwich City.

However, it has now been confirmed that Pierre Ekwah received the caution, not Ballard as first reported.

