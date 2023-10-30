Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Roberts' father posted a cheeky social media jibe at Norwich City following last weekend's game.

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday at the Stadium of Light with Roberts starting on the right-hand side of Tony Mowbray's attack.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up.

Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty.

Roberts was sent on loan to Norwich City while at Manchester City during the 2019-20 season but made just four appearances in all competitions at Carrow Road.

Norwich suffered relegation to the Championship at the end of that season, finishing 20th in the top flight, with several players including Roberts coming in for criticism from fans of the club.

After the game, Roberts' father, Neil Roberts, posted on Twitter: "Always nice to show a previous employer your (sic) not too bad at your job."

The Black Cats are next in action against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship this coming Saturday.