Injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms have caused problems for the Black Cats in recent weeks, while the team have failed to score in three of their last five matches following Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Blackburn.

Roberts is a player who has stepped up and become a key player under head coach Tony Mowbray, with the former Manchester City playmaker trying to add more goals and assists to his game.

Asked about the absence of Stewart and Simms, Roberts told the Echo: “I think it just gives us a different dimension.

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland.

“Their instincts are obviously to score goals, you see all their goals this season and it’s all instinctual stuff and tap-ins, or quick strikes, that’s what we’re missing.

“It’s hard to do anything about because there is nothing we can do about it. We have to play and have been coping the last few weeks without one.

“We have enough quality in the squad to score goals, you saw that at the weekend and past few games. It’s just about the consistency of doing it every week and every day in training.

“It’s something I obviously have to do as well as the other stuff I bring to the team.

“You need to win games with goals and it’s great putting the ball in the back of the net. Like I said, once they are back it will give us a different dimension but it will be the same kind of aspect of how we play football and how we approach games.”

Roberts has shown he can contribute with goals after scoring twice in Sunderland’s 3-0 win at Reading last month.

Mowbray has therefore been encouraging Roberts and the side’s other playmakers, including Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton and Jack Clarke, to get into more goalscoring positions.

“If it gets like that you obviously have to look at the front players to do that,” Roberts added. “That’s something I want to do if Ross or Ellis or whoever was up front, I’d want to add more goals to my game anyway.

“They would maybe help it a bit more because they are natural strikers but that has always been my idea from the start of the season to get as many goals as I can and assist them when I can as well.

“I’m feeling more and more confident every day and the manager gives me that. He reiterates that to me, Jack, Embo and Pritch up there and we have to add those things.”

Still, while trying to score more goals, Mowbray will have to find the right balance as Sunderland try to remain solid at the back.

The Black Cats will face a high-scoring Burnley side at the Stadium of Light this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways.

“I think it’s a balance we maybe didn't get right in the first half and maybe left ourselves a bit open,” added Roberts after the Blackburn defeat.