"Put that on Netflix,” he declared, referencing last week’s news that there will be a third season of the popular TV show Sunderland 'Til I Die.

At least the latest series will look back on some more memorable moments for the Black Cats, including their promotion at Wembley after four years in League One. In truth, they were unfortunate to leave empty handed here.

There was little to choose between the two sides as Blackburn went top of the Championship table with a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and defender Scott Wharton.

While Brereton Diaz’s opener was an excellent strike, it came just 22 seconds after a Sunderland penalty appeal when Jack Clarke was brought down by Ryan Hedges.

There were also question marks over Wharton’s header, as the defender appeared to be in an offside position.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Support for Marcus Stewart

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray at Blackburn.

During the pre-match warm-up players wore t-shirts to support former Sunderland striker Marcus Stewart, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease earlier this year.

Along with logos for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the t-shirts read: “Stewart. We are with you every step of the way.”

The Darby Rimmer MND Foundation was launched by former professional footballer Stephen Darby and armed forces veteran Chris Rimmer, who were both diagnosed with the disease. Rimmer died aged 39 in April of this year.

A warm reception for Corry Evans

Sunderland made one change to their starting XI following Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wigan, with captain Corry Evans returning from a one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards.

Evans spent eight years at Blackburn before moving to Sunderland last year and made 220 appearances for Rovers during his time there.

The 32-year-old was replaced in the 82nd minute by Edouard Michut and received a round of applause from both sets of supporters when leaving the field.

Tony Mowbray chants

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is also remembered fondly at Blackburn after five and a half years at the club.

After winning promotion from League One in his first full season at Ewood Park, Mowbray managed to stabilise the club in the Championship and had them challenging for promotion last season.

Still, with their side set to go top of the table, some Blackburn fans showed little sympathy towards their former boss with chants of: ‘Tony what’s the score?’ after the hosts went two goals ahead.

Mowbray remained focused on the contest and took time to chat with several of his former players, including Bradley Dack, Sam Gallagher and Brereton Diaz, after the match.

Liverpool midfielder in attendance

Among the spectators at Ewood Park was Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a fine loan spell at Blackburn under Mowbray during the 2020/21 season, when he scored seven Championship goals and provided 11 assists.