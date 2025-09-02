Patrick Roberts has explained his move from Sunderland to Birmingham City on transfer deadline day

Patrick Roberts has delivered a lengthy interview after completing a loan move from Sunderland to Birmingham City until the end of the 2025-26 season.

The 28-year-old winger leaves Wearside after two and a half years at the Stadium of Light, during which he made 147 appearances, played a pivotal role in two promotions, and became a fan favourite.

Roberts, who joined Sunderland from Manchester City in 2022 after a series of loans, was instrumental in the club’s journey back to the Premier League. However, with Sunderland heavily investing in attacking options this summer and competition for places intensifying, opportunities were expected to be limited under Régis Le Bris.

The winger has now reunited with Birmingham head coach Chris Davies, who he previously worked under during his time at Celtic. In his first interview as a Blues player, Roberts explained his decision to move, his relationship with Davies, and his ambitions for the season ahead.

Roberts on joining Birmingham City

Roberts says the move feels like the right step at this stage of his career, highlighting the ambition of the club and his excitement about the challenge ahead. He said: “Yes, it feels good. It's a club you look for from the outside, it's on the up. I've just been with the club, obviously, that's done the exact same thing, to join Birmingham. As you can see, the ambition they have.

Roberts added: “I know the manager, I used to work with him a few years ago when I was younger. So really, one phone call with him was all I kind of needed. And yes, I'm looking forward to joining and looking forward to getting started."

Why Birmingham was the right fit

Roberts admits the ambition of Birmingham City and their long-term plans were key in convincing him to make the switch. He added: "I think the ambition. I'm a winner at the end of the day, and it's a place and a club that wants to strive to get to the top.

“And off the back of last season, where I kind of did that and did it the hard way, I can see there's potential here to do the same or have a good season and see where it takes you. So, yes, it didn't really take much convincing. It's a big club and getting back to where they should be is the aim. And I'm here to try and help them on the way there."

Chris Davies’ influence

The winger has reunited with head coach Chris Davies, who played a significant role in his development during their time together at Celtic. "Yes, huge. I was only young when I was at Celtic. And him and obviously Brendan Rodgers at the time, they both helped me.”

“And you can see from there how it would take to being kind of a manager. I spoke to some of the boys here as well, and they said he's very good and he's come a long way and he's a top coach. So, I kind of already knew that. But speaking with him and just the way he is as a person as well was great.

“Just to have a chat with him after not speaking to him for a while and just explaining how enormous this club is and obviously what I could bring to this club was huge for me as well. So, yes, it didn't take much to persuade me. But we had a good relationship and hopefully we'll continue that as well."

Birmingham’s ambitions

Roberts says Birmingham’s recent progress and the club’s momentum were key factors in his decision, while stressing his desire to play a leading role this season.

"Yes, I mean, you can see it from the outset. Doing what you guys did last season is no small feat. It's a hard league. I've played in it myself. And to kind of go and whitewash a lot of teams out there and get the record-breaking points is something special.

"So, you know, to join at this period, I know I can understand it'd be tough, but at the same time exciting. There's a lot of momentum going into this season. And, you know, I'm hopefully here to help and bring that experience I've had obviously throughout my last year in this championship and bring it to Birmingham now.

"And I'm trying to help as many players as I can. And, you know, for myself, I'm going to do the best I can on the pitch and give 100 per cent. So, yes, it's a huge club. It should be back probably where it should be. But I know it's what it's like in football.”

Roberts added: “It's hard and down the bottom to regroup and go again. And I've done it, obviously, with my previous club that I'm at. And now to come here and to help Birmingham kind of do that same is a big aim. And I'm looking forward to it."

Entering his prime years

At 28, Roberts believes he is entering the best phase of his career and feels mentally and physically ready for the challenges ahead. "Yeah, I think physically and mentally I'm in a good place. Like I said, some of the demons I had when I was younger with injuries and stuff, I've managed to kind of manage that. And my body's just grown into what it is.

"And I can, you know, I can manage that in an easier way now. So, yeah, I feel in a good place. I'm playing some good football at the minute. So I feel, you know, ready and raring to go. And I can't wait to see everyone at St Andrews and get involved."