Tony Mowbray’s side became the first team to keep a clean sheet at Burnley this season during a goalless draw at Turf Moor last time out, while they also won 1-0 at Norwich last month.

Sunderland have been far more organised and disciplined following a chastening 5-1 home defeat by Stoke, with the whole team playing their part to improve defensively, knowing when to press from the front and when to drop back.

"It's something that, as a winger, you don't want to be doing too much but you have to do it for the team,” Roberts told the Echo when asked about his defensive responsibilities following Sunderland’s open training session.

Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

“Whether it's me, Jack [Clarke] or whoever is out there, we do that and we work hard as long as we are on the pitch - that's what the manager tells us every week.

“He says we have to work hard and earn the right to play and then after that you can be more relaxed, composed, and try to do something on the ball.

“If you do the hard work, you get the rewards and the 0-0 at Burnley was deserved on Friday.”

Roberts joined Sunderland in January 2022 when the club were still in League One, with the winger short of game time following a frustrating loan spell at French club Troyes.

Just over a year later the 26-year-old is a regular starter for the Black Cats in the Championship and enjoying his football again, after signing a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light last summer.

"I take experience from the disappointment of going places and not playing,” Roberts explained when discussing his previous loan spells while contracted to Manchester City. “I put it to the back of your mind and crack on.

“It's been more than a year since I came to this club and I'm still glad to be here, to be involved, and to take it on the pitch at the Stadium of Light and be at this club.

“Initially, I just came on a six-month contract. The club had been in League One for four years and it was quite tough and they wanted to get out.

“You look at League One now and it is a tough old league. We finished fifth in the league and managed to get promoted but then we've come into this league with pretty much the same squad plus a few additions.

“We did well to get out of League One but now we are competing in a higher league and we are more relaxed and there's less pressure, we're just enjoying it every week.