The Black Cats were beaten 2-0 at Ewood Park after goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and defender Scott Wharton either side of half-time.

While Brereton Diaz’s opener was an excellent strike, it came just 22 seconds after a Sunderland penalty appeal when Jack Clarke was brought down by Ryan Hedges in the box.

There were also question marks over Wharton’s header, as the defender appeared to be in an offside position from Hedges’ in-swinging free-kick.

When reflecting on the game, Roberts told the Echo: “It was difficult at times, especially where I was.

“I thought they had a game plan and the game plan was executed by themselves.

“We can be disheartened by the penalty and it was maybe offside for the second one but that’s football and that’s what we’ve seen this season.

“That is how things go, you can’t get too down about it and we go again.

“Like we did at the weekend we came back and scored two goals (against Wigan). That was obviously the idea again but we have to start these games I think a bit better and when it goes 1-0, don’t let it become 2-0.

“I think we just have to be a bit better in areas and that will come and we’ll work on that again.”

On the decisions that went against Sunderland, Roberts added: “I think to come here and pass the ball how we did and control the game, then decisions which have been shown on the board which I couldn’t believe either.

“They are clear decisions which didn’t go our way but we can’t be too disheartened, it’s part and parcel of football and there is another 70-odd minutes to play.

“We turned up in the second half but we didn’t do enough or create enough to score so it’s a disappointing night but we go again.”