The Scottish frontman has scored five of the Black Cats’ 11 league goals this season but is set to be sidelined with a thigh injury for at least six weeks. As Mowbray put it, it’s time for others to step up.

Here are some of the selection dilemmas the Sunderland boss is facing ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Reading:

Should Sunderland revert to a back four?

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray.

Like many teams in the Championship, Sunderland have predominantly played with a back three and wing-backs this season.

That has allowed the Black Cats to fit two strikers into the same side, with Stewart and Ellis Simms forming a promising partnership which has unfortunately been broken up for the time being.

Sunderland don’t have another recognised striker to replace Stewart, meaning it may be more beneficial to play with just one centre-forward in Simms, with more creative players operating behind the Everton loanee.

That would certainly be beneficial for the likes of Patrick Roberts and Amad Diallo, who are seen as wide players, and even Jack Clarke, who has been playing in a wing-back role this season.

The issue could come further back, though, as Sunderland don’t have a natural option to replace the injured Dennis Cirkin at left-back if they did play with a back four.

Aji Alese, who is likely to receive more game time in the coming weeks, has played at full-back but is more accustomed to a more central role.

Is Amad ready to start?

Whether Mowbray opts to start with a back three or a back four, new signing Amad Diallo could come into his thinking.

The Manchester United loanee, 20, is ahead of the Black Cats’ other new signings when it comes to fitness, following a full pre-season, and came off the bench to make his debut at Middlesbrough.

While Diallo is viewed as a winger, he can also play in a more central role, as he did against Boro when he looked to make runs in behind the hosts’ backline.

With multiple attacking options such as Roberts and Elliot Embleton at his disposal, Mowbray will have to weigh up whether Diallo can provide the best alternative in Stewart’s absence.

Getting the right balance

While Reading sit third in the Championship table after eight games, their results have fluctuated quite significantly.

Paul Ince’s side have won four of their last five matches, which have included victories over Middlesbrough and Stoke, yet they’ve also lost 4-0 at both Rotherham and Sheffield United.

Aside from Reading’s 3-0 win over Blackburn, their other four league wins have come by a single goal when the Royals have often been forced to defend in numbers and keep their shape.

Ince’s side have averaged just 43.6% of possession in the Championship this season and proved difficult to break down when they have something to hold on to.

Sunderland will therefore have to find the right balance when looking to break their opponents down, while not overcommitting at the risk of falling behind.