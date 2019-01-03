Papy Djilobodji breaks his silence on Sunderland exit and reveals his big regret

Papy Djilobodji has finally spoken out on his Sunderland exit - several months after leaving the Stadium of Light.

The Senegalese defender joined Ligue 1 side Guingamp earlier this week on a deal until end of the season after his contract on Wearside was torn up in September.

Djilobodji, who went AWOL and failed to report for pre-season training at the Academy of Light, has now spoken out on his departure from Sunderland.

When quizzed on his time at the Stadium of Light, Djilobodji opened up on how dealing with his exit was 'not easy' - and his regret over not showing more of his ability during his time in the Premier League.

"It was not easy but I am mentally strong," he admitted.

LIVE: All the latest transfer news as Stewart Donald denies a striker bid

"My family and my friends really helped me. I learned a lot in England, I trained with very big players.

"I would have liked to show more things but that's life. Today, I am back in France and my head is more rested ".

The centre back joined Sunderland from Chelsea but spent last season on loan at Dijon - a club who he claims were keen to sign him permanently.

However, in the interview with French outlet Le Telegramme, he claims that the Black Cats were "asking for too much money" for his signature.

MORE: Jack Ross revealed why Duncan Watmore missed the Blackpool win and how patience will be key

Djilobodji failed to return to the North East after his spell in France after he and midfielder Didier Ndong refused to return to the club as they eyed a move away following relegation to League One.

In the interview, Djilobodji revealed that he spent his pre-season training 'between London and Nantes', and has no doubts over his readiness to help his new side move off the bottom of the French top flight.

And the 30-year-old hopes to have a real impact at his new club while using his experience to help the younger members of the club.

"I'm close to being ready because I've been training all the time," he added.

"I missed finding a professional group. I have a little experience and I hope to benefit young people."