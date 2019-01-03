Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals why Duncan Watmore missed Blackpool win and why patience is key

Jack Ross will continue to show patience with Duncan Watmore as he gets to grips with the mental and physical demands of playing regular first team football again.

The 24-year-old recently returned following almost two years out with successive ACL knee injuries.

Watmore made his return in the Checkatrade Trophy in early December before returning to league action as a sub against Bristol Rovers, starting the 3-1 defeat at Portsmouth before further sub appearances against Bradford City and Shrewsbury Town.

He wasn’t included in the squad that travelled to Blackpool as Ross continues to manage his comeback.

Ross said: “It is probably an example of how we will have to manage him through this period, I have stressed it often enough. People can get carried away and think that is him fit.

“He has had two years out the game. Mentally and physically that will take a toll, I have a responsibility to manage him, how his body feels and how he feels, it was a combination of the two.

“It is nothing untoward, he just wasn’t quite right for Blackpool. I would hope he would be able to play some part Saturday. If not, we remain patient.

“It is nothing related to his knee, which is positive.”

Ross added: “He has played four games in nine days, albeit only starting one but still been involved, so psychologically there is a pressure that builds with that and getting used to playing games and pressures that games bring that he has not had for two years.

“He is almost having to retrain himself. I have no issue with that. He knows I understand that and he has already helped us pick up points and will continue to do so.

“Once we are through the next two to three week period, again that will be another step forward.”

Speaking generally about the busy festive period, Ross added: “Every manager in the country would agree that it’s probably not logical really, in terms of how quickly they [games] come around.

“Not just the physical demands on the players, but the mental demands of the preparation time for everybody too.

“There is an element of grinding out results in that period, and while we would like to have won every won, if we can keep putting points on the board, and keep chipping away at totals, then we’re pleased, and we’re continuing to do that.”