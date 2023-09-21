Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said it was 'a little crazy' that his side didn't get anything from the game against Sunderland after missing a host of chances in the first half.

Jack Clarke's penalty gave the Black Cats the lead at Ewood Park despite Tony Mowbray admitting his team had been outplayed for much of the half, with Dan Ballard making two outstanding late blocks to keep his side level.

Harry Leonard eventually got his side on the scoresheet ten minutes before the interval but Dan Neil's strike on the brink of half time gave Sunderland lead they were probably fortunate to have on balance of play.

In the second half Mowbray felt they improved significantly and counter-attacked well, with Clarke adding another goal to secure the points.

Tomasson said his players had produced some excellent football but need to be more clinical.

"We're very disappointed with the result, with the chances we created in the first half we should have scored three or four goals," Mowbray said.

"The amount of big chances, we should have been out of sight. We saw some excellent football, we gave three unnecessary goals away but of course when you have to chase the game in the second half it then becomes more open.

"We conceded a penalty and that was almost the first time they were in our box, and then from a corner just before half time. We started the second half well, created more chances, so it feels a little crazy that we didn't get any result.

"The only thing I can complain about is that we weren't more clinical.

"The players played an excellent, entertaining game. Sunderland took their chances but I think before they even got into our box, we should have been out of sight."

While the Blackburn Rovers boss had no complaints with Sunderland's penalty, he felt his side could well have one themselves in the second half.

"There are always things that you could have done better when you concede," he said.