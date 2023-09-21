News you can trust since 1873
'Make no apology': Sunderland boss reveals his message for Jack Clarke after 'amazing' display

Jack Clarke took his Sunderland tally to five for the season at Ewood Park

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 21st Sep 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read
Tony Mowbray praised Jack Clarke for an 'amazing' Sunderland performance but added that he makes no apology for urging the winger to bring even more to the table for his side.

Mowbray was asked for his verdict on Clarke's performance after the winger scored a brace in the 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers, and wreaked havoc on the break during a superb second-half display.

The head coach was happy to praise the 22-year-old for his exploits but admitted he had borne the brunt of his frustrations for much of the first half.

"I was extremely unhappy with him for half an hour, he was right in front of me but wasn't listening to me," Mowbray said.

"Jack was amazing tonight, won and scored a penalty and the composure for his second goal... not just that, the more the game went on the more our players knew just to give it to Clarke. He can run 40 yards, he can cut inside and pass it to people in the box, shoot.

"He's a super talent and a great kid. I make no apology for shouting at him and telling him to work hard because I always say to him, all the best players, the great players - they work harder than anyone else and then the talent shines through.

"That's what Jack has to do, he has to work really hard out of possession for the team.

"I have to put on record, he was amazing tonight."

The win lifted Sunderland into the play-off positions.