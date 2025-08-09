Opta predicts where Sunderland will finish in the final Premier League table
Sunderland return to Premier League action next week for the first time in eight years after winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.
It was a surprising result to many as Sheffield United found themselves the closest challenger to Leeds United and Burnley at the top of the table for most of the season.
But Sunderland showed fight and they have built on their incredible achievement last season and backed boss Regis Le Bris in the transfer market. The Black Cats have spent £121.6m this summer and that is only bettered by eight sides in the whole of Europe so far in the window - Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as all of the Premier League’s ‘Big 6’.
The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.
However, despite the ambition shown off the pitch, Opta’s computer is not a fan of Sunderland’s chances of avoiding the drop, as they have Le Bris’ squad at a 66.4 per cent chance of being relegated. This is the largest percentage of any side with fellow promoted sides Leeds United at 48.1 per cent and Burnley at 45.9 per cent.
That means Opta believes all three promoted sides will go straight back down for another season. The nearest team thought to be close to dropping down to the Championship is Wolves, at 26.4 per cent chance of suffering relegation.
After simulating every match of the 2025/26 Premier League season 10,000 times, Opta were able to average the points total of every club across those simulations and rank teams positionally.
The final results are as follows:
Predicted final table
1st: Liverpool – 73.2 average points 2nd: Arsenal – 71.9 3rd: Manchester City– 69.9 4th: Chelsea – 63.7 5th: Aston Villa– 60.7 6th: Newcastle United – 60.4 7th: Crystal Palace – 57.3 8th: Brighton & Hove Albion – 55.3 9th: Bournemouth – 51.4 10th: Brentford – 50.5 11th: Nottingham Forest – 50.4 12th: Manchester United – 49.1 13th: Everton – 48.5 14th: Tottenham Hotspur – 47.8 15th: Fulham – 46.9 16th: West Ham United – 44.0 17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – 42.5 18th: Burnley – 36.9 19th: Leeds United – 36.3 20th: Sunderland – 31.5
Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland’s £122m transfer spend to trigger pressing financial decisions for Kristjaan Speakman - opinion
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.