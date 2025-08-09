Opta’s much-anticipated predicted table has been released ahead of the new season – including the fate of Sunderland following their return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland return to Premier League action next week for the first time in eight years after winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley in May.

It was a surprising result to many as Sheffield United found themselves the closest challenger to Leeds United and Burnley at the top of the table for most of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Sunderland showed fight and they have built on their incredible achievement last season and backed boss Regis Le Bris in the transfer market. The Black Cats have spent £121.6m this summer and that is only bettered by eight sides in the whole of Europe so far in the window - Spanish giants Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, as well as all of the Premier League’s ‘Big 6’.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

However, despite the ambition shown off the pitch, Opta’s computer is not a fan of Sunderland’s chances of avoiding the drop, as they have Le Bris’ squad at a 66.4 per cent chance of being relegated. This is the largest percentage of any side with fellow promoted sides Leeds United at 48.1 per cent and Burnley at 45.9 per cent.

That means Opta believes all three promoted sides will go straight back down for another season. The nearest team thought to be close to dropping down to the Championship is Wolves, at 26.4 per cent chance of suffering relegation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After simulating every match of the 2025/26 Premier League season 10,000 times, Opta were able to average the points total of every club across those simulations and rank teams positionally.

The final results are as follows:

Predicted final table

1st: Liverpool – 73.2 average points 2nd: Arsenal – 71.9 3rd: Manchester City– 69.9 4th: Chelsea – 63.7 5th: Aston Villa– 60.7 6th: Newcastle United – 60.4 7th: Crystal Palace – 57.3 8th: Brighton & Hove Albion – 55.3 9th: Bournemouth – 51.4 10th: Brentford – 50.5 11th: Nottingham Forest – 50.4 12th: Manchester United – 49.1 13th: Everton – 48.5 14th: Tottenham Hotspur – 47.8 15th: Fulham – 46.9 16th: West Ham United – 44.0 17th: Wolverhampton Wanderers – 42.5 18th: Burnley – 36.9 19th: Leeds United – 36.3 20th: Sunderland – 31.5