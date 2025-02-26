Sunderland came “close” to signing Roko Simic over the summer.

One-time Sunderland striker target Roko Simic is still a “long way” off featuring for Championship rivals Cardiff City, despite having signed for the Bluebirds during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old was one of several centre-forwards linked with a prospective move to the Stadium of Light during the final weeks of the market, but instead ended up sealing a move to the Welsh capital. From there, he was immediately loaned out to Belgian outfit KV Kortrijk for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign, with the plan being that his development would be “closely monitored by club staff”. Ultimately, however, the Croatian’s spell on the continent would be cut short after he registered just 143 minutes of football across four appearances.

Since returning to Wales his prospects have hardly improved either. At the time of writing, he is still yet to make his debut for Cardiff, and despite impressing in a recent goal-scoring turn for the Bluebirds’ U21s, his chances of stepping up to the first team look to have been hindered further by the arrival of January signing Yousef Salech, who has netted three goals in his first eight outings for the Championship side.

And in a recent press conference, Cardiff boss Omer Riza shed more light on Simic’s current situation. He said: "For me, fans want to see players who have been brought into the club play. We see the players every day. We know how they train and how they perform

"Roko has come in and he's working hard and I've always said it, he is a good lad, works his socks off, wants to do well, but you've got to be better than the players in your position to get in front of them. At the moment, Roko's not.

"If you look at his finishing, he doesn't finish like some of our players can. If you look at his hold-up, he can't hold up like other players can. He is a willing runner, but we've got willing runners. Look, he is here and part of the squad, working hard. But for me, he is a long way off starting."

Cardiff are understood to have paid around £1.7 million to bring Simic to the Championship, with the Croatian youth international having registered six goals and two assists in 38 outings for RB Salzburg last season. In an interview with Kortrijk’s official website following his arrival on loan earlier in the campaign, Simic himself substantiated Sunderland’s interest in him, stating: “Sunderland were close. My first club, Dinamo Zagreb, also wanted me. There was interest from Udinese and some other clubs, but that is no longer important. Now I’m here. And I feel good here - I feel peace and tranquillity in the club and that is important to me.”