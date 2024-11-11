Sunderland and Manchester United had an ‘important’ transfer relationship previously...

Former Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn has detailed the club’s “important” transfer relationship with Manchester United during his time at the club.

The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Republic of Ireland striker joined Sunderland in 1996 and stayed until 2002, departing as a firm fan favourite after his iconic partnership with fellow forward Kevin Phillips. Quinn netted 67 times in 218 games across all competitions for Sunderland and was granted a testimonial at the Stadium of Light after his retirement.

The Dublin-born man then came to the club’s rescue in 2006 and successfully brokered a deal to buy a controlling stake in Sunderland, heading the Drumaville Consortium of wealthy Irish businessmen. Five years later, American businessman Ellis Short replaced Quinn as chairman of Sunderland with the Irishman appointed as Director of International Development. Quinn remained in the role until stepping down in 2012, six years after his initial involvement.

During a recent interview with Sunderland’s social media team to celebrate Founders’ Week, Quinn delivered a lengthy chat split into two parts on the club’s YouTube channel with a wide range of topics discussed. The 58-year-old detailed how important the relationship between Sunderland and Manchester United had been during his tenure at the Academy of Light regarding transfers - and how crucial ex- Red Devils boss David Gill had been to proceedings.

“Dealing with Manchester United was very important for us. I'm thinking of Bardsley and Simpson in the early days, Johnny Evans was really important over two spells at the club. We had, if I look back now, Kieran Richardson. Wes (Brown) and John O'Shea came late in my time with Steve Bruce.

“Kieran Richardson, that goal he scored against Newcastle will be remembered forever. For a lot more, Richardson was a lovely player. I watch football today and I see Danny Welbeck scoring goals in the Premier League. I think, well, we had him when he was a young player, but he was great.

“That connection with Manchester United was important to us at that time. Believe it or not, it wasn't Roy (Keane), it was David Gill who we used to deal with all the time. David always looked after us because he knew we'd look after the United players who came on loan. There was Paul McShane [sic - signed from West Brom], there was others.

“I've probably left out one or two more. I do think that a Man United player coming to a club like Sunderland at that time, just at that time, it was important because they were bringing this different, I suppose, mentality into our dressing room which had been punctured and bruised for a few years and Roy, of course, leading all that. Those were moments... bringing those kinds of players to the club. It was good.”