Sunderland and Middlesbrough are both aiming for promotion this season.

Former Sunderland midfielder Boudewijn Zenden has admitted that the Black Cats have a “better chance” of winning promotion to the Premier League than local rivals Middlesbrough this season.

At the time of writing, the Black Cats are fourth in the Championship, eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places, but 15 points clear of Coventry City in seventh. For their part, Boro are on a run of four successive defeats and have slipped to 11th in the table, four points short of the play-offs, albeit with a game in hand over many of the sides around them.

Sunderland also saw off Michael Carrick’s side in a thrilling contest at the Riverside earlier this month, with a Ryan Giles own goal handing the visitors a vital 3-2 victory. And taking all of that in to account, Zenden - who played for both clubs during his own playing career - is of the belief that the Black Cats are the more likely to seal a long-awaited return to top flight this term.

Speaking to casinoscout.nl, the Dutchman said: “Obviously, I want both my former teams to make the jump, although I think that Sunderland have a better chance. Are they likely to get in the play-offs? Yeah, of course, because they're one step ahead of all the others.

“They're fourth in the league with 63 points, so you have to give them more of a chance to win promotion to the Premier League than Boro. If you look at how the season's been going, if Middlesbrough can get into the play-offs, that would be great and maybe a surprise. If Sunderland gets into the play-off positions, then that’s probably what you would have expected considering the season they are having. And if they drop out, then you would be surprised.

“Obviously, I hope that they both go into the play-offs and then I hope that they don't play each other. But I also still believe that even if Middlesbrough don’t make the play-offs, it’s still not a bad season. The fact you’re talking about playoffs is something positive. The club should do everything to stick with Michael Carrick.”

Zenden signed for Sunderland as a free agent in 2009, and spent a little under two years on Wearside before announcing his retirement in 2011. Over the course of his time at the Stadium of Light, he registered four goals and five assists across a half century of outings.

The attacker also spent a successful stint with Middlesbrough between 2003 and 2005, initially on loan from Chelsea, and then on a permanent basis. During his time at the Riverside, he scored 15 goals and assisted eight more in 88 appearances, as well as helping Boro to lift the League Cup in 2004.