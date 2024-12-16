The latest Sunderland-related transfer gossip from around the web ahead of the Norwich City game

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland managed to win their last game against Swansea City, which moved the Black Cats’ record to seven points from their last three games... all from losing positions.

And with the January transfer window now just a couple of weeks away, speculation has begun to build regarding who could stay and who could leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we take a look at the main Sunderland-related stories doing the rounds that you may have missed:

Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba latest

Fringe Pair Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba appear to have taken another step towards the exit door after being left out of Régis Le Bris’ squad to face Swansea City.

“It's just a question of choices,” Le Bris said after the game regarding the duo. “I think Eli needs time in this position, which is a new position for him. And then I had Adil on the bench to cover this position, so I felt I had the options I needed.”

Ian Poveda should also return to the matchday squad in the games ahead, having returned to full training last week. Le Bris said the winger should return to the squad ‘very quickly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland linked with ex-Barcelona winger

Sunderland are one of four Championship sides fighting to sign 15-goal winger Louie Barry in January.

The Aston Villa youngster is currently on loan at Stockport County, where he has netted 15 goals so far this season for the League One team. That form has prompted speculation that the attacker will be recalled in January and sent back out on loan to the Championship.

A Darren Witcoop in the Sunday Mirror claims that Louie Barry will be recalled from his loan spell with Stockport in the New Year, and will then be sent out on loan immediately to a club in the second tier. He also adds that there “four-way scrap” between the top teams in the division, including Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Burnley, and Sunderland.

Witcoop adds that all four sides are “all keen” on securing a transfer that could help give them the edge in the promotion race. The 21-year-old enjoyed a stint at Barcelona before moving to Villa in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Neil contract latest after Swansea City

Contract discussions between Dan Neil and Sunderland have been going on with the club in the background of the opening weeks and months of the campaign.

However, Neil has made clear that he does not think the contract situation has impacted his on-pitch work. The midfielder is approaching the final 18 months of his current deal with Sunderland keen to extend.

As of yet, there has been no breakthrough, but Neil says his focus is squarely on completing the journey he set out on when he made his debut in the Papa John's Trophy: to get Sunderland back to where they belong.

"It's not really had an impact on me," Neil said. "In terms of the contract stuff, my only goal is to get us promoted this season. That's everyone's goal this season and we just need to keep plugging away. All that [contract talk etc] is background noise, I'm here and all I'm interested in is those automatic places and getting us promoted back to the Premier League.”