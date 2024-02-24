Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland defender Dan Ballard has been linked with a move to Premier League club Everton over the past few days with the Black Cats also reportedly targeting a centre-back during the summer window.

The former Arsenal man has cemented himself as one of the Championship’s brightest and best young centre-backs since joining the club a year and a half ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Sunderland’s transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman is protected in the event of bids this summer after the player signed a long-term deal with the club last summer which will run until 2027.

Given the length of Ballard's contract and his importance to the team, Sunderland are expected to ask for in the region of £20million for his services, a significant profit from his £2million arrival in 2022 from Arsenal, though the Gunners may well be owed certain add-ons.

Ballard will miss the game against Swansea after picking up 10 yellow cards with Jenson Seelt likely to come on. Luke O’Nien is also one booking away from a two-game suspension.

In terms of incoming transfers, Sunderland have been linked with 21-year-old Manchester United defender Will Fish, who also plays centre-back and could act as Ballard's long-term replacement should he leave Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad