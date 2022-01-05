'On the up': What David Healy told Trai Hume ahead of his Sunderland move

Hume became Sunderland' s first January signing on Tuesday, agreeing a four-and-a-half year deal with the option of a further year.

Former Black Cat Healy has overseen Hume's rapid development as his manager at Linfield, and the right back has revealed that the club received a glowing recommendation from his now former boss.

"Whenever Sunderland was on the table he said what a great club it was," Hume told safc.com.

Sunderland defender Trai Hume

"That they're doing great at the minute, and that they're aiming for great things as well.

"I just couldn't say no whenever Sunderland were on the table, it's just perfect."

After the deal was completed Healy praised Hume for his impact in Northern Ireland, saying he had 'no doubt he will be a success' on Wearside.

Healy had spoken of his shock last month that the right-back had not opportunities to move to England earlier in his development.

"I want to wish Trai every success at Sunderland. He’s been a real credit to himself and his family since he has been at our club and worked his way through to becoming a first team regular and a hot cross channel transfer target," Healy said.

"We’ve always had full belief and faith in Trai in our club and we always knew he’d be good enough to secure a suitable opportunity across the water.

"He’s joining a huge club and one I know well. His new team are very much on the up at the minute and it’s a really great opportunity for Trai at this stage of his career.

"Of course, we will miss him but we wish him every success and we know he will give the move his all and make the most of the terrific opportunity that has come his way.

"I know I speak for everyone at the club - directors, coaches, staff, players and supporters when I say good luck in all that you do in this exciting new challenge that awaits you. I’ve no doubt that you will be a success.”

