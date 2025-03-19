Who could Sunderland sign during the summer transfer window?

A potentially pivotal summer transfer window could be lying in wait for Sunderland.

With the final international break of the season now fully underway, the Black Cats can take some respite from their attempts to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier League. As it stands, Regis Le Bris’ side are sat firmly in the play-off places and will extend their promotion bid beyond the regular season. An automatic spot is not out of the question - although recent defeats against the likes of Coventry City, Hull City and Leeds United have left Sunderland 11 points adrift of the top two as their sights turn towards a home clash with Millwall on the final weekend of March.

No matter what happens before the final whistle is blown on the season and no matter what division Sunderland are competing in next season, the Black Cats have some major decisions to make ahead of the summer transfer window and Kristjaan Speakman is sure to be a busy man during the close-season - but who could Sunderland sign? We asked AI to predict who could arrive at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Who has AI predicted Sunderland will sign during the summer transfer window?

Striker: Alexandre Mendy (SM Caen)

Sunderland chased Mendy, a 31-year-old prolific Ligue 2 striker, in the summer of 2024 but failed to secure him due to a transfer ban on Caen. With his contract expiring in June 2025, he could be a free agent target. His 22 goals in 2023/24 show he could finally solve their goal-scoring woes, though his age slightly deviates from their youth model.

Central Defender: Chris Mepham (Bournemouth)

Currently on loan at Sunderland in the 2024/25 season, the 27-year-old Welsh international has expressed openness to a permanent move. His experience has bolstered their backline, and if promotion is achieved, a deal around £2-3 million could be negotiated, depending on Bournemouth’s stance.

Midfielder: Enzo Le Fée (AS Roma)

On loan from Roma in the 2025 January window, Le Fée has prior ties with Le Bris from Lorient. Sunderland have an option (or obligation, if promoted) to buy him permanently. His creativity could replace Jobe Bellingham if the latter leaves, with a fee potentially in the €5-10 million range.

Left-Back: Ar’jany Martha (Free Agent)

Linked with Sunderland in 2024, the 21-year-old former Ajax starlet became a free agent after his contract expired. A versatile left-back who can play higher up, he fits their youth profile and could replace Dennis Cirkin if he’s sold to a club like Chelsea.

Wildcard Young Talent: Lennon Miller (Motherwell)

An 18-year-old Scottish midfielder gaining attention, Miller has been scouted by Sunderland and others. His price could rise to £2-3 million by summer, but he aligns with their model of investing in emerging stars like Chris Rigg.