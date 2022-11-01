“I was kind of running off in a little bit of shame and then all the boys came over and the ref has given it.”

Sunderland celebrate. Photo by Ian Horrocks

Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland and Newcastle United fans reacted to the last-minute equaliser:

Sunderland fans

@notch_32: “Ah this just adds to the fume.”

@AdamSAFC29: “The mags gonna be raging when they see this.”

@safcdavee: “Well he gave it a decent smack, hard enough to knock a horse out so perhaps some appreciation should be shown.”

@BMPCSAFC: “Drink them tears of the NUFC fans.”

@SAFCRABBIT: “Goalkeepers are allowed to handle the ball in the penalty area. So perfectly good goal.”

Newcastle United fans

@GingerPirlo_: “Biggest result of their clubs season.”

@MupMurphy1: “Not bad against their first team I suppose.”

@BenJohnthepooty: “Be the last Tyne-Wear derby for a while…”

@RollsBotman: “Turner-Cooke’s fault.”

