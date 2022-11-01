'Null and void!' - How Sunderland and Newcastle United fans reacted to Alex Bass' handball winner admission
Sunderland goalkeeper Alex Bass admitted the ball hit his hand as he scored a stoppage-time equaliser for Sunderland Under-21s against Newcastle – and fans of both sides have been quick to react:
The young Black Cats were a goal behind before Bass came up for a late corner. Bass’ initial header hit the post, yet he bundled in the rebound to give the visitors a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.
“I didn’t really know what to do, to be honest,” said Bass when asked about his goal. "I have to admit I did handball it so didn’t think it was going to be given. I’ve headed it onto the post and kind of fallen over and scooped it in.
“I was kind of running off in a little bit of shame and then all the boys came over and the ref has given it.”
Here, though, we take a look at how Sunderland and Newcastle United fans reacted to the last-minute equaliser:
Sunderland fans
@notch_32: “Ah this just adds to the fume.”
@AdamSAFC29: “The mags gonna be raging when they see this.”
@safcdavee: “Well he gave it a decent smack, hard enough to knock a horse out so perhaps some appreciation should be shown.”
@BMPCSAFC: “Drink them tears of the NUFC fans.”
@SAFCRABBIT: “Goalkeepers are allowed to handle the ball in the penalty area. So perfectly good goal.”
Newcastle United fans
@GingerPirlo_: “Biggest result of their clubs season.”
@MupMurphy1: “Not bad against their first team I suppose.”
@BenJohnthepooty: “Be the last Tyne-Wear derby for a while…”
@RollsBotman: “Turner-Cooke’s fault.”
@EastwoodGreig: “1-0 in my book, Several Sunderland first team players make it null and void for me.”