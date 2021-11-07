'Not far away': Nigel Clough has this strong Sunderland verdict as he opens up on 'special' Wearside return

Clough oversaw a second first round win in two seasons on Saturday afternoon, and one that deepened the concern over Sunderland' s poor recent form.

The Mansfield Town boss nevertheless insisted that the Black Cats are a much better side than the one he beat twelve months ago.

"The result today is a better one [for us] because of the progress Sunderland have made over the last twelve months," he said.

Dan Neil goes close to equalising in the second half

"They're a different proposition now, a better team.

"I know all the work Lee has done, to bring down the age of the team etc.

"I know they're having a few bumps at the moment but I saw them at Sheffield Wednesday, I said to him before the game, they could have easily got something from the game.

"They're not too far away, they've got a good manager and a good man

"Ten days ago they beat QPR and they're through to the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup.

"We know how hard that is to achieve from our time at Burton.

"Arsenal away? Incredible achievement.

"I saw the team Lee put out that day and it was similar today, and they've got through that tie.

"You go to Rotherham, they're a physical presence and they can do that to you.

"The other night wasn't a 3-0 game, so I really don't see too much wrong.

"Every team will have their dips, and I said that to our lads, we just hope we've got ours out the way early."

Clough said he hoped the win could once again be a catalyst for his side, who have been hampered by injury so far this season.

"We set up to press, to play with energy with the five midfielders across, to break once we've won it," he explained.

"We certainly didn't come here to sit in.

"The only thing with that first half was we didn't score again, and then you obviously get a bit tired second half.

"Sunderland without a doubt put the pressure on but we dealt with it, I thought they had three major opportunities in the game. "We'll settle for that, you need a bit of luck and of course we got that when they hit the underside of the bar late on.

"We haven't had too much luck this season, so we're due a bit.

"The back four were very, very good, especially when you consider we had two makeshift centre-halves playing.

"Oli Hawkins is a centre forward really who has been pressed into playing that position the last two weeks, and John Joe O'Toole, I think that's his first start in about six months."

Clough continued his excellent recent managerial record on Wearside.

"It's a special place," he said.

"Whether it was the old Roker Park or here.

"I remember playing there on a Saturday, losing 1-0 and not playing well. My dad was so disappointed because it was special to him, every time he came back here he wanted to put on a performance.

"He wanted his team to play well here.

"When we've come here in the last few years, win, lose or draw, we've put a performance on.

"We wanted to do that again today."

