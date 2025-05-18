The former Sunderland striker has become a free agent after he was released following promotion

Former Sunderland and Scotland striker Steven Fletcher has confirmed his departure from Wrexham, describing the decision as “not by choice” and paying tribute to what he called “the most magical club” of his 22-year playing career.

The 38-year-old, who joined the Welsh side in September 2023, played a key role in Wrexham’s rise from League Two to the Championship, netting 16 times in 77 appearances under ex-Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson and cementing himself as a fan favourite.

Posting on social media, Fletcher wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at! In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club.”

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game! To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.

“Wrexham as a club and a town, and as people, will have a place in my heart that will never be replaced. And to Rob McEllhenney and Ryan Reynolds - Thank you! For the opportunity, the support, the joy that being a part of this club has brought me!"

Fletcher played for Sunderland between 2012 and 2016 and joining the Black Cats for £12million. Fletcher also featured for clubs including Wolves, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday, and Stoke City. Now, following his exit from Wrexham, the veteran forward’s next move remains uncertain.

The striker netted a brace on his Premier League debut for Sunderland in 2012, a 2-2 draw at Swansea City, and also scored once in each of his next three league matches, against Liverpool, West Ham United and Wigan Athletic. But Fletcher’s time at Sunderland was blighted by inconsistency and injury as the club battled relegation more often than not – and he left the North East following his release in 2016.

Hollywood star and Wrexham owner Reynolds Reynolds reacted to Fletcher’s exit with his own social media post. The Deadpool actor wrote on Friday: "Mr Steven Fletcher: words aren’t agile enough to capture what you’ve brought to Wrexham, the sport, and the lives of myself and this whole town.

"You aren’t a PART of greatness. You ARE greatness. I don’t really know what a co-chairman is supposed to do or say in these moments, and I don’t much care. I’m gonna miss you. I’ll miss your leadership and wit and the way you remind everyone — including me — that this is also FUN. Like the first day we met, I’m here for you any time and any place. Always."