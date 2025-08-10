Sunderland’s Leo Pearlman praises Kyril Louis-Dreyfus for powerful new gesture to long-term fans

Sunderland non-executive director Leo Pearlman has hailed the club’s decision to offer free season tickets to supporters over the age of 85 who have held one for the past three years, describing it as “a powerful symbol of how far the club has come”.

The policy, announced at a meeting of the senior supporters association by Chief Operating Officer Paul Kingsmore, will come into effect for the 2025-26 season and is set to be honoured in future campaigns. It will see eligible supporters – those over 85 who have held their season card for at least three consecutive seasons and renewed for the new campaign – refunded for the upcoming year. Qualifying fans will receive a letter inviting them to the ticket office where their refund can be processed.

Pearlman says the move reflects a deeper cultural change at Sunderland under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ ownership. “Sunderland AFC's decision to offer a free season ticket to any fan over the age of 85 who’s held one for the last 3yrs is more than just a nice gesture, it’s a powerful symbol of how far the club has come & a reminder of what football should be about,” Pearlman said on LinkedIn.

“This isn’t a gimmick, a marketing stunt or a clever bit of PR. It’s a heartfelt recognition that the people who’ve stood by this club through decades of highs & lows, through the thick fog of disappointment & the brief bursts of glory, deserve something back. Simple. Honest. Right.

“Under previous ownership, fans were often like an afterthought. The club felt utterly disconnected from its community. The experience of being a Sunderland supporter, already defined by hope, heartbreak & an incredible, almost irrational loyalty, was compounded by poor communication, inadequate service & a sense that those in charge simply didn’t care.

“But everything changed with the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. And while on-pitch success & our return to the Premier League is the stuff of dreams, the transformation off the pitch has been equally remarkable. This new era has seen Sunderland not only re-engage with its fanbase but actively seek to super-serve it. Whether it’s improving the matchday experience, listening to supporter groups, or investing in local outreach, there’s a real sense that fans are no longer treated as a necessary evil, but as the beating heart of the club.

“This latest initiative is especially powerful because it does something that many football clubs & indeed most modern businesses, fail to do, it recognises the value of long-term loyalty. In a world understandably obsessed with the next generation, how to market to Gen Z, how to keep millennials engaged, how to make products “cool” or “relevant”, we too often forget the consumer who has been there all along, the one who never left. The one who stayed through relegations and rebuilds, who watched from freezing terraces, who passed their love of the club down through generations.

“These aren’t just customers, they are custodians. This move doesn’t come with a profit margin or show up on a quarterly report. But it matters because it sends a clear message, we see you, we value you & we honour you. Not for what you might spend tomorrow, but for the decades of belief, patience & presence you’ve already given.

“For a club that has always prided itself on its working-class roots, its proud history & its fiercely loyal fanbase, this decision feels like a full-circle moment. It’s a declaration that, at long last, Sunderland AFC remembers who it belongs to.

“There is something deeply poetic about a club finally showing loyalty to those who have given it everything. Sunderland AFC was never just about football, it’s about identity, belonging & belief. So as we chart our path back to the Premier League, we do so with a club that is finally walking in step with its fans. Loyalty like this can’t be bought, but it can & should be honoured. #TilIDie”

The club’s decision has been widely praised by supporters online, with many describing it as another sign of the strengthened bond between the club and its fanbase in recent seasons.