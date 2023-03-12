Here’s what Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray had to say about facing Norwich during Friday’s press conference.

“I hope we can go to Norwich which is obviously a tough game, they are up into the top six now and have been in the Premier League.

“Now they have pushed themselves into the play-off positions so we know away from home it’s a tough game, but we have faced these games in the past and will hopefully give a really good account of ourselves and make life difficult for them.

“We need to test ourselves really. I think Norwich away will be a good football match. They are a good football team and want to play with the ball.

“I said to them this morning I was watching some of the chances we created away at Fulham and the energy and the drive and the number of bodies we got forward in the box in that particular game.

“With total respect to Norwich, Fulham were sixth or seventh in the Premier League so we should really fear anybody who perceives themselves as a football team