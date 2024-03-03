Norwich City boss David Wagner

David Wagner said he 'loved' the performance of his Norwich City side against Sunderland and believed they full deserved their victory.

Josh Sargent's goal proved the difference between the two sides and extended the gap between them in the table to eight points. Wagner said his side had to be patient against a Black Cats team who did not press as aggressively as he and his staff had anticipated, and was thrilled with their composure through the contest.

"Against a very well organised team, the team has to stay calm, patient and not lose your head - and this is what I loved today," Wagner said.

"I don't think there's a shadow of a doubt that we deserved the win, we had the better chances and more chances. If you don't take them early then you can lose your head but we didn't, we defended with a lot of focus, pressed the opponent high up the pitch. We didn't expect Sunderland to set up as defensively as they did with that midblock, they've been much more aggressive in their pressing in recent weeks and that means you have to work hard to create space.

"I don't think they had many box entries until the last five minutes maybe, we really kept them quiet with our defensive structure and the desire we showed. Apart from the weather, I loved everything to be fair."

Wagner singled out midfielder Kenny McLean for special praise after revealing that the Scot had played despite being unable to walk with a back problem as recently as Thursday.

"If I have to single out one individual which I don't usually do, it's Kenny McLean," he said.