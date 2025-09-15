Nordi Mukiele has hailed Robin Roefs’ superb form while revealing his unexpected long-throw ability could become a new weapon

Nordi Mukiele has hailed the influence of Robin Roefs and revealed how his unexpected long-throw ability could give Sunderland a new attacking edge in the Premier League this season.

The French defender, who joined the Black Cats this summer, was full of praise for his goalkeeper after another standout display in the 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace. Roefs, a £11.5million signing from NEC Nijmegen, has already produced a series of commanding performances since arriving on Wearside – including a penalty save against Brentford – and Mukiele admits the 22-year-old’s presence is giving the whole defence confidence.

“Yeah, for my position, a clean sheet is very good for the confidence, and also for the goalkeeper, because today Robin did a great game again, and I'm very happy for him to get a clean sheet, because we know that goalkeepers take it very seriously. So, yeah, I'm very happy for this clean sheet also,” he said.

“The goalkeeper is really chill, I would say, but also confident. You know, when you have a goalkeeper like this, you just want to defend with all your body, that you don't concede any goal, and he showed that already since he's here, and today he showed it again. He's a very good goalkeeper, and when you have him behind you, you just want to do everything. He has nothing to do in the game, but if he has to do something like he did today, and he did it well, so we are really happy.”

Alongside praising Roefs, Mukiele also pointed to a new string in his own bow – long throws. The 27-year-old has already shown glimpses of his ability to hurl the ball deep into opposition territory and believes it could develop into a valuable option for Régis Le Bris’ side.

“You know, it's also another weapon for me to help the team with these kinds of things, not only to defend,” Mukiele explained. “I'm usually playing right back, so I do it a lot of times, these kinds of things, and nobody knew it, so now they know, but I think I do it well, and I just hope that one game or one day we're going to score with this.

“In training, I did only one, and they saw it, and after we just said that, we can do it, even if I play centre-back. But yeah, it's a good weapon for our team, something different, and I just hope that one day we're going to score with this. It’s just something that I hope is going to help the team. This is the only thing I want.”

Mukiele has slotted seamlessly into Le Bris’ squad, showing his willingness to play across the backline. “If I have to play centre-back, I will play centre-back, and I will do my job. If I have to play right back or left back, I will also do my job. I'm just happy to be on the pitch, and just ready to give everything for this team, for this jersey, and I just hope to keep going like this,” he said.

With Sunderland taking seven points from their opening four matches back in the Premier League, Mukiele believes there is still more to come. “To be honest with you, I think the team is not yet very, very alike 100 per cent... but at the beginning, to be honest, I'm really happy because I'm also impressed at how we can play, and we didn't know each other since a long time, but I'm just surprised, and I'm just waiting for the future to see how we're going to do because for the moment, we do well, and we have to keep working to be more better than now.”

Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light next weekend against Aston Villa, and Mukiele says making Wearside a fortress will be vital. “Yeah, this is what I mean. This point is very important because we know we play at home to the next game… I’m really excited and happy to be back at home with our fans, and we'll do everything to take the three points again and to be comfortable in the table.”