Nordi Mukiele explained how his knowledge of Jean-Philippe Mateta helped keep the Crystal Palace striker off the scoresheet

Nordi Mukiele believes his knowledge of Jean-Philippe Mateta proved invaluable as Sunderland battled their way to a hard-earned point at Selhurst Park.

The summer signing was handed the task of keeping Palace’s main striker quiet, and after a tense 90 minutes, the French defender emerged with the satisfaction of having done his job. “I knew him already before because he was playing in Germany also, and we were on the national team together, so I know him, I know how he plays,” Mukiele explained.

The Frenchman continued after the game: “I didn't see every game from Palace from before, but I just saw some games, and I knew which type of player he is, what he likes and what he doesn't like. So, yeah, I think I did a good job because he didn't score. It helped knowing a little bit about his movement. And everyone knows that he's a good striker, and, yeah, today I just saw that I'm also a good defender.”

Palace threw plenty at Sunderland across the afternoon, but Mateta was kept at arm’s length by a disciplined rearguard marshalled by Mukiele and Omar Alderete, with Robin Roefs once again in outstanding form between the sticks. For Mukiele, the shutout was as pleasing as the point itself.

“Yeah, exactly. That's very important,” he said when asked about the point. “It's very important to get a clean sheet. We know goal difference is very important, and also for the confidence of the team and for the defenders and the goalkeeper. When you don't get any goals, this type of game, where it's really hard, your confidence goes high, and this is exactly what we want.

“But we just have to keep working and training every day to keep a clean sheet. But we also need to score because it's also really important. But, yeah, I trust the offensive players because they are really good. And, like I say, we don't know each other for a long time, and when we find the good, this magical stuff, we will do something really good.

“It was tough. It was a hard game, but we are happy now that we go home with one point, because it was really hard, and everyone knows that it's not easy to play here. We suffer together, to be honest. I would prefer, of course, to take three points, but one is a good one. This one is a good one, and I'm really happy because we did a great game.”

With five minutes remaining, £9.5million summer arrival Mukiele went down injured, seemingly suffering from cramp. His stoppage drew frustration from the Palace supporters as their side piled on late pressure, but Sunderland held firm to secure a hard-earned point despite the nervy finish.

Palace, unbeaten at home in 15 matches before Sunderland’s visit, had six shots on target but could not find a way past Roefs. The Black Cats, meanwhile, failed to register a single effort on goal – the first time that has happened in the Premier League since 2013 – but showed steel and resilience that will serve them well this season.