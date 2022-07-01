Lynden Gooch and Patrick Roberts have both signed new deals at the Stadium of Light, while Leon Dajaku has become a permanent Black Cats player after a clause in his loan deal from Union Berlin was activated in the aftermath of promotion to League One.
Still, Sunderland will be assessing their options as they look to strengthen ahead of their return to the Championship.
While Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the Black Cats will have a competitive budget this summer, they will also be looking at the loan and free agent markets.
Here are nine wide players Sunderland could look at:
1. Jack Clarke
Sunderland are interested in re-signing the Tottenham winger following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season. The complication is that the 21-year-old only has a year left on his contract at Spurs so the Premier League club won't want to loan him out and lose him for free next summer, especially after paying Leeds a reported £10million fee for the player in 2019.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Josh Murphy
A player Sunderland have been linked with this summer and who is a free agent after leaving Cardiff. The Bluebirds paid a reported £11million fee for Murphy in 2018, yet the winger endured a disappointing loan spell at Preston last season. Still, Murphy, 27, has previously played under Alex Neil at Norwich and could provide a bargain for a Championship club this summer.
Photo: Alex Burstow
3. Morgan Rogers
Some shrewd loan signings were hugely helpful for Sunderland last season and the Black Cats will have to make use of it again this summer. Rogers, 19, will be looking to continue his development after joining Manchester City in 2019. The teenager made 15 Championship appearances while on loan at Bournemouth last season but didn't make many starts. Another Championship loan move looks on the cards.
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Josh Bowler
The 23-year-old was a key player for Blackpool in the Championship last season, scoring seven league goals and providing three assists. The Tangerines activated their one-year extension option on Bowler's contract at the end of last season, yet he still only has a year left on his deal. As someone who can play on either flank and has lots of potential to improve, the wideman will have plenty of admirers.
Photo: Nathan Stirk