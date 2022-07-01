4. Josh Bowler

The 23-year-old was a key player for Blackpool in the Championship last season, scoring seven league goals and providing three assists. The Tangerines activated their one-year extension option on Bowler's contract at the end of last season, yet he still only has a year left on his deal. As someone who can play on either flank and has lots of potential to improve, the wideman will have plenty of admirers.

Photo: Nathan Stirk