Nine out-of-contract strikers Sunderland could sign for free this summer - gallery

A look at nine free agent strikers Sunderland could consider signing this summer.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 1st May 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 13:41 BST

Sunerland are likely to be on the lookout for a striker this summer, but who could they sign for free?

The Black Cats have enjoyed a successful season, managing to take the playoff race to the final day when they will need to win and hope Millwall don’t to sneak in. It has been a momentous effort from Sunderland, who have a bright future ahead of them regardless of whether they manage promotion or not this season.

This summer could be key as they look to continue building on recent success, and they may well be on the lookout for a striker, especially with uncertainty surrounding Ross Stewart. Here we take a look at nine potential free agent forwards the Black Cats could sign.

1. Florin Andone

Andone may not extend his contract with Las Palamas if they don’t go up this season. Could Sunderland convince the former Brighton man to come back to England?

2. Callum Paterson

Paterson is a disruptive force who can play pretty much anywhere. He has become a striker in the last couple of years, across spells with Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday. He is another who could be a good depth option.

3. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

The Icelandic forward will be looking for a club if he leaves Bolton this summer. He could be a good depth option.

4. Anthony ‘Choco’ Lozano

Lozano is an ambitious option, but he would be a fine signing for Sunderland. Choco, as he is known, has been a danger up top for Cadiz during their bid to establish themselves in La Liga.

