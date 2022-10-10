Nine first-team players started for the young Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, with new signings Edouard Michut, Abdoullah Ba, Jewison Bennette and Manchester United loanee Amad all involved.

Bailey Wright captained the side, while Dennis Cirkin, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, Trai Hume, Jay Matete and Leon Dajaku also started.

Still, it was Leeds who took all three points to remain top of Premier League 2, Division 2, with Wilfried Gnonto scoring the only goal of the game shortly after half-time.

Edouard Michut playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Dajaku started up front for the hosts with Amad and Bennette on the flanks, while Ba and Matete were positioned just in front of Michut in midfield.

As expected Sunderland dominated possession in the opening 45 minutes, yet they weren’t able to test goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson until a minute before the break when the stopper kept out Amad’s free-kick.

In fact, Leeds came the closest to opening the scoring when Hume cleared Matoe Joseph’s effort off the line.

Sunderland started brightly in the second half as Dajaku sent two efforts wide from inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts couldn’t build on that momentum, though, as Leeds took the lead in the 53rd minute when Sunderland failed to clear a set-piece and Wilfried Gnonto beat Jacob Carney at the keeper’s near post.

Leeds went close again as Carney kept out Sam Greenwood’s free-kick minutes later, palming the ball away when it appeared to be heading for the top corner.

Sunderland regained some control after that as Ba tested Klaesson with an effort from the edge of the box.

Bennette also registered a late effort on target but the young Black Cats were ultimately left frustrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s under-21s side will now prepare for Friday’s Premier League Cup match against Reading at Eppleton CW.

Read more

Sunderland XI: Carney, Hume, Wright, Johnson, Cirkin, Michut, Ba, Matete, Bennette, Dajaku, Amad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subs not used: Richardson, Kachosa, Burke, Newell, Thompson

Leeds XI: Klaesson, Drameh, Sutcliffe (Allen, 81), Spencer, Moore, Gyabi, Perkins (Miller, 90), Joseph, Gnonto (McGurk, 90), Greenwood (McCalmont, 90), Gelhardt