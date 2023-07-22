Nine Championship free agents Sunderland could sign gallery - including former Celtic and Fulham stars
There are some intriguing options available to Sunderland with several Championship stars now available on free transfers.
Sunderland have already enjoyed a productive summer in the transfer market as Tony Mowbray prepares his squad for the new Championship season.
Centre-back duo Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis have joined from PSV Eindhoven and Central Coast Mariners respectively, midfielder Jobe Bellingham was secured from Birmingham City and young striker Hemir made the move from Portuguese giants Benfica.
Further new additions are expected before the new season gets underway with a home game against Ipswich Town on the first Sunday of August as Mowbray looks to build on a promising first season back in the Championship. The Black Cats hierarchy have largely focused their attention on bringing in promising players and that may well continue when they make their next moves in the transfer market - but there are several experienced options available on free transfers after their contracts with their former clubs came to an end.
The Echo looks at nine options available for free transfer moves this summer.