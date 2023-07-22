Further new additions are expected before the new season gets underway with a home game against Ipswich Town on the first Sunday of August as Mowbray looks to build on a promising first season back in the Championship. The Black Cats hierarchy have largely focused their attention on bringing in promising players and that may well continue when they make their next moves in the transfer market - but there are several experienced options available on free transfers after their contracts with their former clubs came to an end.