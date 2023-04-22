Watson replaced Patrick Roberts in the dying stages of the 1-1 draw with the Terriers, making his senior debut in-front of 37,000 fans at the Stadium of Light. Having come through the ranks at the Academy of Light, Watson has become the latest in a long line of youth players to represent the Black Cats having come through the club’s youth system.

Speaking to the club’s website following his memorable night on Wearside, Watson said: “It’s quite surreal, to be fair.

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 03: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Josh Davidson of Liverpool and Thomas Watson of Sunderland in action on December 3, 2022 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

“I didn’t have long to think about it and process it. When it got to 1-1, I didn’t really expect to get on with it being such a crunch game – I guessed it would be more likely to happen if we were two or three ahead, but it was a dream come true.

“I found out the day before that I’d be in the squad, and I always had the hope that I might get on. We had an attack with Amad on the ball and I was screaming for it! But I’m looking forward to when that opportunity does come.”

Despite this taste of first-team action, Watson revealed he is solely focused on personal development and helping his team, both at club and international level. As well as making his senior debut for Sunderland, Watson has also represented England at Under-17 level: “I’m just focusing on the rest of this season and trying to push on as much as possible.” Watson said.

“I would say this season has been my best one so far, definitely. At the start of the season I set myself goals and targets which I’ve achieved, like making my England U17 debut, making my Sunderland debut, the U18s fighting for the league and becoming a regular in the U21s.