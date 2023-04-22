News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s possible starting XI for next season if the transfer rumours are true - gallery

A look at what Sunderland’s starting XI could look like next season if some of the transfer rumours prove true.

By Jamie Kemble
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 13:06 BST

Sunderland are still locked in a battle for a play-off spot as we head into the final games of the season.

The Black Cats are outsiders at this point, but Tony Mowbray’s men will be hoping to take the fight to the very end. Whether they sneak in or not, it has been an impressive season for the club, and Mowbray has already spoken about an exciting summer of recruitment that lies ahead as Sunderland look to kick on next term.

With that in mind, we have put together a possible starting XI for next season, including some of the possible signings.

Take a look below...

The Sunderland stopper has been linked with a move away, but the Black Cats will be hopeful of keeping hold of him.

1. GK - Anthony Patterson

Hume will surely be the Black Cats' starting right-back next season.

2. RB - Trai Hume

Ballard is a key man in Sunderland’s defence.

3. CB - Dan Ballard

Sunderland could look to land Cresswell on loan from Leeds following an impressive spell at Millwall, according to reports.

4. CB - Charlie Cresswell

