The Baggies have won just one of their 13 Championship games this season and are 21st in the table following a goalless draw with Luton.

Bruce’s backroom team consisting of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence and Alex Bruce have also left the club.

A West Brom statement read: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Steve Bruce and his coaching staff for their efforts since arriving in February.”

Steve Bruce has left West Brom after eight months at the club. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

West Brom’s under-21s coach Richard Beale will oversee first-team affairs on an interim basis ahead of Saturday’s trip to Reading.

Beale will be assisted by coaches James Morrison and Gary Walsh.

Read more

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom have stated the process to recruit Bruce’s replacement is under way and an appointment will be confirmed in due course.