Two former Sunderland bosses have been named in the field to take over at Stoke City...

Former Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray is second-favourite with the bookies to take the Stoke City job.

Stoke City have sacked Steven Schumacher, who replaced former Black Cats boss Alex Neil last season, just five games into the new Championship campaign.

Sporting director Jon Walters confirmed the decision this morning following a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United over the weekend. He said the club hoped to announce a ‘new appointment’ shortly and said that the squad needed a ‘clear vision’ of how to achieve success.

Former Black Cats head coach Mowbray is currently second-favourite with the bookies to take the job at 4/1 with Michael Beale also in the running at 7/1.

Mowbray has stated his intention to return to management after leaving Birmingham City last season due to health reasons but says he will only do so after fully recovering and spending time with his family. Sunderland welcomed back Mowbray to the Stadium of Light against Burnley earlier this season.

Stockport County boss Dave Challinor is favourite for the Stoke City job in front of Mowbray, having taken the Hatters from non-league to League One. Other contenders include former West Brom, Birmingham and Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray (4/1) and Reading chief Ruben Selles (5/1).

Next Stoke City Manager:

Dave Challinor 5/2

Tony Mowbray 4/1

Ruben Selles 5/1

Ryan Lowe 6/1

Valerien Ismael 7/1

Michael Beale 7/1

Paul Ince 10/1

Frank Lampard 16/1

John Terry 18/1

Mick McCarthy 20/1

Neil Warnock 25/1

Tony Pulis 28/1

Dwight Yorke 40/1