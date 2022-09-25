That’s after Paul Warne swapped Rotherham United in the Championship for Derby County in League One.

During his time at the club, Warne took Rotherham United to three promotions to the Championship during his tenure but also experienced three relegations back into League One.

He also enjoyed two spells with Rotherham United as a player but has now replaced interim manager Liam Rosienor at Derby County.

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 02: Gus Poyet, Head Coach of Greece looks on prior to the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Greece at Windsor Park on June 02, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season despite Wayne Rooney’s best efforts to keep the club in the second tier for another campaign.

Sunderland do not face Rotherham United again until January 28 but the Millers are now on the lookout for a new boss.

Ex-Sunderland bosses Gus Poyet and Sam Allardyce have both been linked with the job by SkyBet at 66/1 and 80/1 respectively.

Dean Holden (13/8) is the current favourite, with Gareth Ainsworth (5/2) and Paul Hurst (5/2) also featuring in the betting.

Ex-Leeds United and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler – who threw his hat into the ring to manage Sunderland when Alex Neil departed – also features on Sky Bet’s list at 66/1.

Ex-Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock is priced at 16/1 to take over from Paul Warne at Rotherham United.