Next Rotherham United manager: Two former Sunderland bosses and ex-Leeds United man 'linked' with Championship job
Two former Sunderland bosses have been linked with the Rotherham United job.
That’s after Paul Warne swapped Rotherham United in the Championship for Derby County in League One.
During his time at the club, Warne took Rotherham United to three promotions to the Championship during his tenure but also experienced three relegations back into League One.
He also enjoyed two spells with Rotherham United as a player but has now replaced interim manager Liam Rosienor at Derby County.
The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season despite Wayne Rooney’s best efforts to keep the club in the second tier for another campaign.
Sunderland do not face Rotherham United again until January 28 but the Millers are now on the lookout for a new boss.
Ex-Sunderland bosses Gus Poyet and Sam Allardyce have both been linked with the job by SkyBet at 66/1 and 80/1 respectively.
Dean Holden (13/8) is the current favourite, with Gareth Ainsworth (5/2) and Paul Hurst (5/2) also featuring in the betting.
Ex-Leeds United and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler – who threw his hat into the ring to manage Sunderland when Alex Neil departed – also features on Sky Bet’s list at 66/1.
Ex-Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Crystal Palace manager Neil Warnock is priced at 16/1 to take over from Paul Warne at Rotherham United.
The Black Cats are next in action against Preston North End at the Stadium of Light next Saturday and then play Blackpool at home the following Tuesday after the international break.