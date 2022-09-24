Warne, 49, had been in charge of the Millers for just-shy of six years before being appointed as Liam Rosenior’s replacement at the Rams.

This means that, for the first time since November 2016, Rotherham are in the hunt for a new manager - and there are some familiar names being linked with the vacant post at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Paul Warne left Rotherham United to join Derby County last week (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

According to Sky Bet, the current favourite for the role is Dean Holden. Holden has been without a club since leaving Stoke City as Michael O’Neil’s assistant manager last month.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has been made second favourite - a move that, should it come to fruition, would end a decade long affiliation between him and the Chairboys.

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has also been heavily-tipped for the job with current Millers defender Richard Wood also believed to be in the running to replace Warne.

Neil Warnock, who hasn’t ruled-out a return to management despite hinting at retirement, has been given odds of 14/1 to return to one of his former sides.

There are few ex-Sunderland managers linked with the vacancy with Gus Poyet, currently in charge of Greece’s national side, given odds of 66/1 to make a shock return to English football.