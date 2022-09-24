News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Next Rotherham United manager: Ex-Middlesbrough and Leeds United manager among favourites as former Sunderland boss given surprising chance

Rotherham United are still searching for a new manager after the surprise departure of Paul Warne to Derby County.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 12:41 pm

Warne, 49, had been in charge of the Millers for just-shy of six years before being appointed as Liam Rosenior’s replacement at the Rams.

This means that, for the first time since November 2016, Rotherham are in the hunt for a new manager - and there are some familiar names being linked with the vacant post at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Read More

Read More
Ex-PSG star sees red as five Sunderland first-team players suffer Under-21’s der...
Paul Warne left Rotherham United to join Derby County last week (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Most Popular

According to Sky Bet, the current favourite for the role is Dean Holden. Holden has been without a club since leaving Stoke City as Michael O’Neil’s assistant manager last month.

Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has been made second favourite - a move that, should it come to fruition, would end a decade long affiliation between him and the Chairboys.

Grimsby Town boss Paul Hurst has also been heavily-tipped for the job with current Millers defender Richard Wood also believed to be in the running to replace Warne.

Neil Warnock, who hasn’t ruled-out a return to management despite hinting at retirement, has been given odds of 14/1 to return to one of his former sides.

There are few ex-Sunderland managers linked with the vacancy with Gus Poyet, currently in charge of Greece’s national side, given odds of 66/1 to make a shock return to English football.

Unsurprisingly, Sam Allardyce has also been given odds for him to make a return to management, however, he is given an 80/1 chance to be new Millers boss.

Paul WarneNeil WarnockLeeds UnitedDerby CountySunderland