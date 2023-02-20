Rangers were beaten 3-0 by Sunderland at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last week, before another 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough over the weekend.

That result meant Critchley had won just one of his 11 league games in charge after taking over from Michael Beale in December, with the club slipping to 17th in the table.

QPR CEO Lee Hoos told the club’s website: “It is hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision so early into Neil’s tenure with the club.

QPR have sacked manager Neil Critchley after just 12 games in charge. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

“However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the Board felt it had to act.

“There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.

“He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool.”

QPR have stated an announcement regarding Critchley’s replacement will be made in due course, with the squad preparing for Saturday’s home game against Blackburn.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth is the clear favourite to take over from Critchley, with SkyBet pricing him at 1/4.

