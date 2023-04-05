Leicester City are searching for a new manager after Brendan Rodgers’ four year tenure at the King Power Stadium came to an end at the weekend. Leicester have reportedly identified a host of candidates to become their next manager, however, their preferred choices will likely not join them until the end of the season.

This means the Foxes are currently searching for an interim manager - a search that could reportedly land them at the door of one of their former managers. According to the Independent, former Sunderland boss Martin O’Neill is on the shortlist to become Brendan Rodgers’ replacement.

Former Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)