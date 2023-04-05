News you can trust since 1873
Next Leicester City manager: Ex-Sunderland boss tipped for dramatic return

One former Black Cats boss has been tipped to make a shock return to management.

By Joe Buck
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

Leicester City are searching for a new manager after Brendan Rodgers’ four year tenure at the King Power Stadium came to an end at the weekend. Leicester have reportedly identified a host of candidates to become their next manager, however, their preferred choices will likely not join them until the end of the season.

This means the Foxes are currently searching for an interim manager - a search that could reportedly land them at the door of one of their former managers. According to the Independent, former Sunderland boss Martin O’Neill is on the shortlist to become Brendan Rodgers’ replacement.

Former Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)Former Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
O’Neill was in charge of Leicester between 1995 and 2000 before moving north of the border to join Celtic. In December 2011, he was appointed as Sunderland manager, a role he would hold until March 2013, taking charge of 66 games in all competitions.

