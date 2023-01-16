News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Next Cardiff manager: Ex-Sunderland man to take charge of Leeds fixture as early favourite emerges

Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead has taken temporary charge at Cardiff after the club sacked first-team manager Mark Hudson.

By Joe Nicholson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Bluebirds only appointed Hudson permanently in November, after an interim spell in the dugout, and have dropped to 21st in the Championship table following a 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday.

Whitehead joined the club as a first-team coach in November, with a club statement confirming he will now take on the responsibility of interim first-team manager.

Hide Ad

The statement, which was released after the Wigan game and Hudson’s sacking, went on to say: “Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead during a coaching spell at Huddersfield. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“The club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”

Read More
Corry Evans explains his recent absence and why Sunderland are feeling confident...
Hide Ad

Former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is the early bookmakers’ favourite (10/11 with SkyBet) to take charge at the Cardiff City Stadium, over a year after leaving Middlesbrough and announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Whitehead is the second favourite at 6/1, ahead of former QPR boss Mark Warburton and Cardiff defender Sol Bamba (both 12/1), while Dean Smith, who was sacked by Norwich last month, is priced at 14/1.

Hide Ad

Cardiff are now preparing to face Leeds in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday, following a 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this month.

The Bluebirds will then host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

Hide Ad

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hudson’s Cardiff at the Stadium of Light back in November and will travel to South Wales for the reverse fixture on Sunday, April 10.

CardiffLeedsNeil WarnockWigan