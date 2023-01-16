The Bluebirds only appointed Hudson permanently in November, after an interim spell in the dugout, and have dropped to 21st in the Championship table following a 1-1 draw with Wigan on Saturday.

Whitehead joined the club as a first-team coach in November, with a club statement confirming he will now take on the responsibility of interim first-team manager.

The statement, which was released after the Wigan game and Hudson’s sacking, went on to say: “Tom Ramasut will remain as assistant manager and will be supported by goalkeeping coach Graham Stack.

Former Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead during a coaching spell at Huddersfield. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“The club’s search for a new permanent manager will begin immediately.”

Former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock is the early bookmakers’ favourite (10/11 with SkyBet) to take charge at the Cardiff City Stadium, over a year after leaving Middlesbrough and announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Whitehead is the second favourite at 6/1, ahead of former QPR boss Mark Warburton and Cardiff defender Sol Bamba (both 12/1), while Dean Smith, who was sacked by Norwich last month, is priced at 14/1.

Cardiff are now preparing to face Leeds in an FA Cup third-round replay on Wednesday, following a 2-2 draw at the Cardiff City Stadium earlier this month.

The Bluebirds will then host Millwall in the Championship this weekend.

