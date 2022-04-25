Devaney is in temporary charge at Oakwell following Poya Asbaghi's departure.
The Swede left the club on Sunday following the Reds' relegation to League One.
That came after a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Friday night meaning Devaney will take charge of first-team affairs.
Most Popular
-
1
Predicted League One table: This is where ‘experts’ forecast Sunderland, MK Dons, Portsmouth, Bolton and Charlton to finish after latest results
-
2
The interesting photos of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and Sunderland fans as Black Cats beat Cambridge United
-
3
Sunderland's ex-Preston and Norwich head coach linked with Premier League job - reports
-
4
What Sunderland need to secure a League One play-off place with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Wycombe still in the mix
-
5
How Sunderland’s stunning 32,500 attendance against Cambridge United compares with games at Liverpool, Arsenal, West Brom and Chelsea
The 41-year-old will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann for Barnsley's final three games, starting tomorrow night against Blackpool.
Daniel Stendel, who guided Barnsley out of League One in the 2018-19 campaign and has previously been linked with Sunderland, is 10/1 to take charge
Neil Warnock, another linked with the Black Cats as recently as January, is 20/1.
Current Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth and Cheltenham manager Michael Duff are also contenders with the bookmakers, with both currently priced at 6/1 with the bookies
Three ex-Sunderland managers have also been linked with the vacant job – here are the odds in full:
Martin Devaney – 2/1
Gareth Ainsworth – 6/1
Michael Duff – 6/1
Jonathan Woodgate – 10/1
Daniel Stendel – 10/1
Simon Grayson – 12/1
Lee Johnson – 12/1
Tony Pulis – 14/1
Paul Warne – 14/1
Mick McCarthy – 14/1
Neil Lennon – 16/1
David Unsworth – 16/1
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 20/1
Paul Tisdale – 20/1
Neil Warnock – 20/1
All odds correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.