Devaney is in temporary charge at Oakwell following Poya Asbaghi's departure.

The Swede left the club on Sunday following the Reds' relegation to League One.

That came after a 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield Town on Friday night meaning Devaney will take charge of first-team affairs.

A general view of a corner flag prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Stoke City at Oakwell Stadium on March 08, 2022 in Barnsley, England. This game has been rescheduled due to Covid-19 and was originally planned on 12th January, 2022. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old will be assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann for Barnsley's final three games, starting tomorrow night against Blackpool.

Daniel Stendel, who guided Barnsley out of League One in the 2018-19 campaign and has previously been linked with Sunderland, is 10/1 to take charge

Neil Warnock, another linked with the Black Cats as recently as January, is 20/1.

Current Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth and Cheltenham manager Michael Duff are also contenders with the bookmakers, with both currently priced at 6/1 with the bookies

Three ex-Sunderland managers have also been linked with the vacant job – here are the odds in full:

Martin Devaney – 2/1

Gareth Ainsworth – 6/1

Michael Duff – 6/1

Jonathan Woodgate – 10/1

Daniel Stendel – 10/1

Simon Grayson – 12/1

Lee Johnson – 12/1

Tony Pulis – 14/1

Paul Warne – 14/1

Mick McCarthy – 14/1

Neil Lennon – 16/1

David Unsworth – 16/1

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink – 20/1

Paul Tisdale – 20/1

Neil Warnock – 20/1