The former Sunderland player has been released by Newcastle United following his controversial Wearside exit in 2021

Former Sunderland youngster Jay Turner-Cooke is set for the next chapter of his career after confirming his departure from Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Magpies in January 2021, having left Sunderland following his father’s exit from the club the previous summer. Despite not making a competitive first-team appearance for Newcastle, Turner-Cooke was part of several senior matchday squads under Eddie Howe and featured during pre-season preparations. He also played in the club's friendly against Al-Hilal during the 2022 World Cup break.

Turner-Cooke’s exit was confirmed as part of a broader academy release, which also includes James Donaldson, twins Harry and Rory Powell, James Huntley, who was on the bench for Newcastle’s Champions League clash against PSG in Paris, and Ellis Stanton.

Taking to Instagram, Turner-Cooke shared a message of thanks and optimism: "Thankyou @nufc, Thank you to the staff and players I’ve met along the way I’ve loved playing and working alongside side you! Excited for whats next."

Academy director Steve Harper paid tribute to the group, stating: "I want to extend my gratitude to all the players who are moving on from the Academy... Our support doesn’t stop here. The Academy remains a resource for them as they take the next steps in their careers."

Why did Jay Turner-Cook leave Sunderland for Newcastle United?

Turner-Cooke left Sunderland in 2021 after rejecting a professional contract with the club. One of the key factors behind his decision was the departure of his father, John Cooke, who had served as Sunderland's long-time player liaison officer and kitman. John Cooke left the club in the summer of 2020 after more than two decades of service, during a time of considerable off-field change at Sunderland.

Turner-Cooke, highly rated within Sunderland’s academy setup, chose to join Newcastle United shortly after his father’s exit at the hands of former owners Stuart Donald and Charlie Methven, with the move proving highly controversial.

Sunderland announce pre-season plans ahead of 2025-26 campaign

Sunderland will return to the Algarve next month for their pre-season training camp, where they are set to play two fixtures against yet-to-be-confirmed opponents.

The Black Cats unveiled their full pre-season schedule this afternoon as preparations ramp up for their long-awaited return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence. Things kick off with the now-traditional double-header against Gateshead and South Shields, with the squad split into two groups for the fixtures.

Following those games, Régis Le Bris’ side will travel to Portugal, rounding off the week with two matches at the Estádio Algarve. Sunderland will then head north to face Heart of Midlothian at Tynecastle in a special testimonial for former goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

The pre-season campaign continues with a trip to Hull City before a home clash against Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis at the Stadium of Light. The club also hopes to add a final warm-up fixture on the weekend of August 9-10, though that match remains subject to confirmation.

