New Sunderland signing Jewison Bennette reveals what PSG star told him
Incoming Sunderland signing Jewison Bennette has revealed what PSG and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas told him.
The Costa Rican winger spoke to reporters at the airport last night before flying to the UK.
He will undergo a medical and put pen to paper on a long-term contract.
The 18-year-old has six international caps, and is the youngest player to feature for his country in World Cup qualifying.
And he has revealed PSG and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been encouraging him to make the move to Europe
“Keylor told me to always try to go to Europe,” said Bennette.
“That it was the main thing to grow football-wise.
"The important thing is to increase performance. The money will come later.”
Read More
Speaking more widely about the move, Bennette said: "Very happy, excited about this new opportunity, I hope to do things well and do my best to move forward.
"It's a new challenge, new goals and I think I'm very excited about it, because of my family who has always supported me and I'm going to give it my all."
Bennette is in contention to travel to the World Cup in Qatar later this winter, with Costa Rica placed in Group E alongside Spain, Germany, and Japan.
The forward said he spoke to his international manager, Luis Fernando Suarez, about the move.
Sunderland are looking to add further signings before the end of the summer window.