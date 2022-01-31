New Sunderland manager latest: Duncan Ferguson set to stay at Everton - reports
Duncan Ferguson is expected to remain at Everton as part of Frank Lampard’s new-look coaching staff, it is reported.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 2:32 pm
The former Everton and Newcastle United striker was named among the early frontrunners to replace Lee Johnson as Sunderland head coach following his sacking on Sunday teatime.
But there are fresh reports today that Lampard has convinced the Everton legend to remain at the club as part of his coaching set-up. Lampard’s appointment was finally confirmed on Monday lunchtime.
Johnson was sacked following the 6-0 thrashing at Bolton Wanderers.