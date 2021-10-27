'Never been completely convinced': Sunderland fans react to the news Elliott Dickman is set to move to Newcastle United

Elliott Dickman is set for a shock switch to become Head Coach for Newcastle United Under-23’s.

In all, Dickman has been at the club for 26 years and has been in his current role at the club since 2017.

This news has split opinion on Tyneside, however, on Wearside, the reaction to the news is much more clear-cut:

Elliott Dickman is set to switch Sunderland for a role at Newcastle United (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

@kielwats0n: His overall record with us has been absolutely horrendous at u23 level. Went about 2 year without winning a game

@WiseMenSayPod: Bit of a surprise one. What do people make of it? From a Newcastle perspective, not sure it’s exactly a statement appointment. Are they basing this decision purely on some excellent players coming through our academy? How much of their success can you put down to ED?

@gyrwum: That’s an interesting one. Battled with a very tough hand and players sold from under him up until this summer. That said, one of the few people in the youth set-up who isn’t a Speakman pick.

@safcfisherman: Richest club in the world and Dickman is there number one choice for 23s manager the bloke went a full season without a win, don't think many safc fans will be bothered.

@PeterSafc10: That will give SAFC a chance to get a decent coach in then

@Fulwell: Never been completely convinced by Dickman. An interesting move for him however, and one which I’m shocked was made by a rich PL club. Should of been sacked during that winless year imo. Good luck (kinda) to him.

