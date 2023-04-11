When asked about those comments, opposition manager Warnock responded: "I think when your team lets in two goals like that, you have to have a go at something. You don't look at yourself, you look at someone else."

And on the game in general, the 74-year-old added: "I thought it was a cracking game in difficult conditions and they're a good side, aren't they? We've played five good sides in the last five games and got 11 points. We've got to be delighted. I see it as a point earned now, but it was disappointing to concede as late as we did. But if you'd offered me a point when they scored in the 46th minute, I'd have snapped your hand off.

“We're disappointed we didn't win it, because of the timing of the goal, but if we'd have known they were going to score in the first minute of the second half, we'd say we’d have done well to hang on. We defended really well, put bodies on the line and tackles. I don't think I can get any more effort out of the group of players than I've got here. They're all genuine kids."

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Neil Warnock, Manager of Huddersfield Town, reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Huddersfield Town and Bristol City at John Smith's Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

In other news, former Sunderland midfielder Bali Mumba is up for the EFL League One Young Player of the Season award.

Charlton Athletic’s Jes Rak-Sakyi also makes the shortlist, with Ipswich Town midfielder Cameron Humphreys and Plymouth Argyle’s Mumba – who is on loan from Norwich City – completing the line-up.

Mumba departed Sunderland under the Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven ownership group. While the Academy of Light retained its Category One status, several exciting young starlets were allowed to depart and Madrox’s watch under the duo’s stewardship