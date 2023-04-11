News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland’s Amad Diallo up against Middlesbrough and Bristol City prospects to win EFL award

Sunderland forward Amad has been nominated for the EFL Championship Young Player of the Season Award.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST

The 20-year-old, who is on loan from Manchester United, has scored 11 goals in 32 league appearances for the Black Cats this campaign.

Middlesbrough’s Hayden Hackney, 20, and Bristol City’s Alex Scott, 19, have also been nominated for the award, with the winner set to be announced on Sunday April 23.

Coventry and Middlesbrough strikers Viktor Gyokeres and Chuba Akpom have both been shortlisted for the Championship Player of the Season Award, along with Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.
Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland.
The Championship Manager of the Season Award will be won by either Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, Boro head coach Michael Carrick or Coventry’s Mark Robins,

The Championship Team of the Season will also be announced on Sunday April 23, as well as the EFL Goal of the Season, which will be decided by a public vote on ITV.

