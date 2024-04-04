Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is building ahead of the final furlong of the Championship season and there is still plenty at stake at both the top and bottom of the league table.

The weekend’s live action kicks off with a crucial game at the bottom of the table as Rotherham United aim to avoid an early relegation to League One when they play host to fellow strugglers Plymouth Argyle who have been in free fall for a number of weeks.

Monday’s defeat to Bristol City marked the end of Ian Foster’s brief three month stint in the dugout. Overall, the former England U20 boss had just four wins from 17 matches, including a poor run of just one win from his final 11 games in the dugout.

Director of football Neil Dewsnip and first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell have agreed to take charge of the struggling outfit until the end of the season, although a familiar face to both Plymouth and Rotherham had admitted he would have been open to the job.

Veteran Neil Warnock has been out of work since leaving Aberdeen in March. The ex-Leeds boss lasted less than five weeks at Pittodrie Stadium, but claims he would have welcomed a swift return to management at Home Park, having guided Plymouth to promotion from what is now League Two in 1996.

Warnock has worked wonders in the Championship keeping the likes of Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United and Cardiff in the division after relegation battles and was keen to repeat the trick with Plymouth, who he still holds a close affiliation with.

The 75-year-old told BBC Devon: “I would have done it if they’d have asked me. They’ve got some really good players. I’ve seen enough of the players this year (Morgan) Whittaker especially, to know that they’ve got enough to stay up.”

The veteran, who insists he is now retired, added: “I know the other teams at the bottom end, and they’re more than capable of staying up. You’ve got to eliminate the little errors for goals and rely on the players that you’ve got. I love the club so I just want them to do well and I’ll be going to some of the games and hoping that they can get the results.”

