Neil Warnock makes big Ross Stewart claim as Sunderland boss gives brief contract update

Tony Mowbray says he is unaware of any developments in Ross Stewart's contract situation, with Huddersfield Town boss Neil Warnock saying that the Black Cats would already be in the play-offs had the Scot been fit for the second half of the campaign.

By Phil Smith
Published 17th Apr 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read

Mowbray says Stewart is focused on his rehab as he heads towards the final year of his contract, with the club still hopeful that he will be able to return for the start of next season.

"I don't have the conversations with his advisors," Mowbray said.

"I see Ross around the building and can ask if there's any news but generally there isn't. I think Ross is just focused on his rehab and trying to get himself fit for pre-season or around pre-season time."

Ross Stewart is hoping to be back for Sunderland's next campaignRoss Stewart is hoping to be back for Sunderland's next campaign
Ross Stewart is hoping to be back for Sunderland's next campaign
Huddersfield boss Warnock says Stewart is the best striker in the division when fit, and had wanted to sign him when in charge at Middlesbrough.

Mowbray reveals Sunderland injury setback ahead of Huddersfield
"They have played most of the season without the best striker in the league which anybody would miss in [Ross] Stewart." Warnock said.

"I have loved him for years and I remember going to watch [Charlie] Wyke up there and coming away saying that we needed to sign Stewart, but they never gave me the money up there at Middlesbrough!

"I'm sure if he was back, they'd already be in the play-offs. But they have been ever so well with a young team and whenever I have watched them, they have been quite exciting.

"I think Tony has done a fabulous job."

