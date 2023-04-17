Mowbray says Stewart is focused on his rehab as he heads towards the final year of his contract, with the club still hopeful that he will be able to return for the start of next season.

"I don't have the conversations with his advisors," Mowbray said.

"I see Ross around the building and can ask if there's any news but generally there isn't. I think Ross is just focused on his rehab and trying to get himself fit for pre-season or around pre-season time."

Ross Stewart is hoping to be back for Sunderland's next campaign

Huddersfield boss Warnock says Stewart is the best striker in the division when fit, and had wanted to sign him when in charge at Middlesbrough.

"They have played most of the season without the best striker in the league which anybody would miss in [Ross] Stewart." Warnock said.

"I have loved him for years and I remember going to watch [Charlie] Wyke up there and coming away saying that we needed to sign Stewart, but they never gave me the money up there at Middlesbrough!

"I'm sure if he was back, they'd already be in the play-offs. But they have been ever so well with a young team and whenever I have watched them, they have been quite exciting.